Pakistani Diaspora To Vitally Contribute To Socio-economic Development Of Country; Shibli Faraz

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said Pakistan could benefit a lot from the expertise of the leading Pakistani origin experts from Silicon Valley and other parts of the world towards the development of Science and Technology in the country.

He emphasized that close contact and cooperation with Pakistani Diaspora is of paramount importance as they could play a huge role in the socio-economic development of the country.

He made these remarks during an online meeting with the Pakistani origin Experts from leading companies of the Silicon Valley.

This meeting was held as a part of ongoing exercise by the Ministry of Science and Technology to establish linkages with the Pakistani diaspora.

The major focus of discussion was on the issues of development in the field of Science and Technology.

The federal minister said such linkages would contribute a lot towards tapping the true potential of Pakistani Diaspora.

He highlighted that despite having degrees, Pakistani youth are lacking in proper training and skills which could help them in getting well paid jobs both locally and internationally.

He stressed the need for equipping the youth with these necessary skills.

It was decided in the meeting to especially focus on the areas like Human Resource Development in Science and Technology, precision agriculture and aquaculture, chip designing, cyber security and batteries.

