Pakistani diplomats seek KCCI help to identify investment avenues, promising export products

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Consul Generals and Commercial Attach's designated to different countries seek Karachi Chamber's help in identifying the potential investment avenues and the promising products and services for exports for their better projection abroad. According to the KCCI release, the diplomats' delegation led by Qamar Zaman from Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development visited Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Wednesday.

Exchanging views, the delegates stressed on holding regular monthly meetings online with KCCI representatives and officials to jointly explore trade and investment opportunities, and create strong linkages between the business community of Pakistan and of those countries where they were posted to which included Turkey, India, Afghanistan, Russia, Germany, France, USA, Iran, China, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Belgium and Qatar.

Chairman Businessmen Group in KCCI, M. Zubair Motiwala (via Zoom), President KCCI Muhammad Idrees, Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Naqi, Vice President KCCI Qazi Zahid Hussain, Chairman Diplomatic Missions and Embassies Liaison Subcommittee Ziaul Arfeen also attended.

M. Zubair Motiwala said that Pakistan's economy was facing many issues including huge trade deficit of 18 billion Dollars which could only be reduced by increasing the exports and reducing the imports. "Exports contribute 8 percent to Pakistan's GDP which needs to be enhanced to at least 12 percent", he said and urged the Pakistani envoys to present and promote the positive picture of Pakistan.

He was of the opinion that Pakistan had not been introduced properly and the negative propaganda especially in the West had portrayed Pakistan as an unsafe or terrorist state pushing away citizens of many countries from doing business with Pakistan.

The overall situation in Pakistan was much better as law-and-order was not an issue anymore, he said while assuring full cooperation and support on behalf of Karachi Chamber to the diplomatic efforts made for promotion of trade and investment in the country.

While referring to preferential custom duties and tariffs being given by US to India and other competitors, Zubair Motiwala said that trade officers must lobby in US for preferential customs duties and tariffs to Pakistan for getting more share in international market.

He further commented that Tajikistan was the gateway to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) which was a very important and lucrative region where goods can be exported through land route. Although Pakistani fruits were already going to the CIS countries but there was much room for further expanding trade to this important region through Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

He was confident that Pakistan's exports can easily be enhanced by giving targets to trade/commercial officers and incentivizing them upon achieving the targets.

President KCCI urged the Pakistani diplomats to focus on exploring opportunities for diversifying Pakistan's exports and to bring in more investment. "We need out of the box solutions if Pakistan's external sector is to be developed", he added.