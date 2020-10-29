Pakistani doctor killed in UK laid to rest

A British doctor of Pakistani origin who was killed along with her daughter in Reedley, the UK, was laid to rest in Tando Jahania graveyard here on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A British doctor of Pakistani origin who was killed along with her daughter in Reedley, the UK, was laid to rest in Tando Jahania graveyard here on Thursday. Dr Taha Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, informed that his sister Dr Saman Sacharvi, 49 years old, who was found dead along with her 14 years old daughter Vian Mangrio, was buried in the graveyard.

According to the family sources, the dead body of her daughter was still in custody of the British police which were investigating the double murder.The dead bodies of Dr Sacharvi, who worked at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, and her daughter were found dead in their home in Reedley, near Burnley, on October 1.

The house was also allegedly set on fire by the assailants.

The British police were reportedly investigating the connection of three suspects with these murders.However, the police were yet to reveal the cause of the murder, according to the family sources. The Vice Chancellor of MUET Prof Dr Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Registrar Dr Abdul Waheed Umrani, deans of different faculties, representatives of MUET Teachers Association and the faculty members besides the family members were present at the burial.