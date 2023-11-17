Pakistani doctor receives Friesen Prize 2023 in Canada

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CANADA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistani doctor Zulfiqar Bhutta has received the Friesen prize 2023 in Canada in recognition of his work on maternal and child health.

Laureate Bhutta was awarded at a ceremony held in Ottawa, which was attended by Canadian researchers and experts in the field of health sciences.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada Zaheer Janjua also attended the event.

"This year’s laureate is Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta for his research and services in maternal and neo-natal health and nutrition," the High Commission posted on X on Friday.

The distinguished annual award established by the Friends of Canadian Institute of Health Research in 2005 recognizes leadership, vision, and innovation in health research and policy.