LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Prof Dr Khalid Saeed Khan from the United Kingdom on Friday said Pakistan had great talent in medical field as doctors educated from various Pakistani medical colleges were providing services in different countries.

They were earning a good name for the country as they were not lesser professional than their counterparts in developed countries, he said while delivering a lecture on the 'Methodology & Article Writing of Research Work' here at Lahore General Hospital.

Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof. Dr. Sardar Mohammad Al-Fareed Zafar, faculty members and students were present on the occasion.

Dr Khalid said medical students could enhance their expertise by continuing research work and updating knowledge in the medical field.

He said that developed countries have paid special attention in the field of research particularly in medical sector while medical experts and research scholars have contributed a lot of research on the latest trends in medical science which has played an important role to become a specialist therapist.

PGMI Principal Prof Al-Fareed Zafar appreciated the visit of British Prof Dr Khalid Saeed Khan at his own expense to facilitate free education and training for PG and undergraduate students at PGMI/AMC.

He lauded for providing the opportunity to the students at their doorsteps and stress upon the medical students to fully get benefits from it.

The PGMI principal said that in the PGMI an annual amount of Rs.10 million is being spent on the research department which would be increased further in the coming days.