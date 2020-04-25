UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Doctors On Forefront Against COVID-19 Worldwide: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:31 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Pakistani health professionals were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Pakistani health professionals were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

The prime minister, on his on Twitter, handle said the Pakistani doctors working abroad also desired to help the Government in Pakistan for which a dedicated portal www.yaranewatan.gov.pk had been launched.

The portal would provide the willing overseas health professionals a platform to register for voluntary services.

Through this initiative, the doctors abroad would be able to assist Pakistan's anti-COVID fight through tele-training sessions, telemedicine for triage and counseling, besides public health and research collaborations.

According to the official portal, Yaran-e-Watan is a joint initiative by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora health communities. The objective is to facilitate voluntary two-way engagement that addresses the gaps in the health needs of Pakistani people by coupling them with the expertise of Pakistani and foreign health professionals practising abroad.

