Pakistani doctors on forefront against COVID-19 worldwide: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 04:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said the Pakistani health professionals were on the front line in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.
The prime minister, on his on Twitter, handle said the Pakistani doctors working abroad also desired to help the Government in Pakistan for which a dedicated portal www.yaranewatan.gov.pk had been launched.
The portal would provide the willing overseas health professionals a platform to register for voluntary services.
Through this initiative, the doctors abroad would be able to assist Pakistan's anti-COVID fight through tele-training sessions, telemedicine for triage and counseling, besides public health and research collaborations.
According to the official portal, Yaran-e-Watan is a joint initiative by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora health communities. The objective is to facilitate voluntary two-way engagement that addresses the gaps in the health needs of Pakistani people by coupling them with the expertise of Pakistani and foreign health professionals practising abroad.