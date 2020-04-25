UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Doctors On Forefronts Against COVID-19 Worldwide: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 02:43 PM

Pakistani doctors on forefronts against COVID-19 worldwide: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistani health professionals were on the front line in fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said Pakistani health professionals were on the front line in fight against COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

On Twitter, the prime minister said Pakistani doctors working abroad also desired to help the government in Pakistan for what a dedicated portal www.yaranewatan.gov.pk has been launched.

The initiative would provide the willing overseas health professionals a platform to register for voluntary services.

According to official portal, Yaran-e-Watan is a joint initiative by the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani diaspora health communities.

The objective is to facilitate voluntary two-way engagement that addresses the gaps in the health needs of Pakistani people by coupling them with the expertise of Pakistani and foreign health professionals practising abroad.

