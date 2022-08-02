UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Doctors To Perform 500 Free Eye Surgeries In Kabul

August 02, 2022

A team of ophthalmologists from Pakistan are in Kabul to perform eye surgeries of the Afghan people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A team of ophthalmologists from Pakistan are in Kabul to perform eye surgeries of the Afghan people.

Around 500 eye surgeries will be done for free, the health officials said on Tuesday in Islamabad.

The procedures include retina and oculoplastic surgeries, and will be done at the Noor Hospital the national eye clinic in Kabul.Dr.

Zahir Gul Zadran, head of Noor Hospital, thanked the foundation for their support and said: "These doctors have also brought medical equipment to this hospital for the treatment of patients, the value of which is about Rs 2.4 million lakhs ($10 million).

Zadran said this was the second time that these doctors would visit Noor Hospital to treat Afghan patients.

The visiting surgeons will spend four days treating patients at Noor Hospital.

