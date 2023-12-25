Pakistani educationist Malik Abrar Hussain calls on Imam Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's renowned educationist and central president of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Malik Abrar Hussain, called on Imam Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed on Monday at his residence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, a special prayer was offered for the development and prosperity of the Islamic world, especially Pakistan, and the betterment of the Muslim Ummah, a news release here said.

Malik Abrar Hussain, a well-known educationist in Pakistan and the central president of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, met Imam Kaaba. Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed. On the occasion of this scheduled meeting at the residence of Imam Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed prayed for the development, prosperity, and improvement of Pakistan.

According to the central president of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Malik Abrar Hussain, who is in Haram Pak with his family these days to perform Umrah, met Imam e Kaaba Sheikh Saleh bin Hameed.

In this regard, Malik Abrar Hussain said that he had a detailed discussion with Imam Kaaba regarding the problems facing the world of islam and the unity of the Ummah, and Imam Kaaba prayed for the improvement, development, and welfare of the Ummah on his request.

Malik Abrar Hussain said that Pakistan is blessed with the prayers of scholars, saints, and Muslims all over the world, especially for the survival of this Islamic state established based on Kalima-e-Tayyaba.

Seeing the love and affection of the Muslim Ummah for Pakistan, he is proud to be Pakistani, and he also prays that the Almighty Allah gives the power and courage to fulfill the hopes of the Ummah in the true sense. Malik Abrar Hussain thanked Imam Kaaba for his prayers and compassion.