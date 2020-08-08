Pakistani embassy commemorates 'Kashmir Siege Day' in Cambodia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan has held a ceremony in the capital city of Cambodia to commemorate 'Kashmir Siege Day' marking the first anniversary of Indian illegal action of August 5, 2019.

Small Pakistani community based in Cambodia actively participated in the event that started with the recitation of the Holy Quran and marked reading out messages of the president, the prime minister and the foreign minister, said a press release received here on Saturday.

A Pakistani professor based in capital city of Phnom Penh recited beautiful poems for Kashmir Valley and its oppressed people.

A photo exhibition was also arranged to highlight the plight of Kashmir issue and the worldwide condemnation of the atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The event was concluded with prayers for the Kashmiri victims and the Pakistani community was urged to keep supporting their Kashmir brethren at all available forums.