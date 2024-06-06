Pakistani Engineers Participate In Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Two professionals working at Sahiwal Power Plant have participated in the prestigious "Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024" event held in China that records another milestone of success for Pakistani engineers.
According to the details, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiwal Power Plant were invited by the Huaneng Group Co. Ltd as it was the first time that international contestants were invited to participate, said a press release.
It was told by the management that the presence of Fahad and Sohail at this event drew considerable attention to Sahiwal Power Plant, highlighting the participants' technical prowess and earning admiration from all attendees. Their participation is a testament to the decade-long collaboration between China and Pakistan, which has paved the way for Pakistani engineers to compete alongside their Chinese counterparts.
This achievement underscores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. By promoting and enhancing the skills of its engineers, Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the owner of Sahiwal Power Plant, is paving the way for a brighter future.
This initiative not only promotes localization management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between China and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of mutual growth and development.
The details also included that the latest batch of students from Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College successfully completed their vocational training programs. These programs have equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding.
“I am very happy to have had the opportunity to participate in the training course at Sahiwal Power Plant. Not only have I learned valuable skills, but I have also formed friendships with like-minded people and broadened my horizons,” said Aqil, a recent graduate of the program.
The completion of Sahiwal Power Plant in 2017 has significantly promoted Pakistan's economy.
Since the project's inception, the company have been dedicated to nurturing Pakistani employees by emphasizing localization. Nearly 200 Pakistani employees have undergone professional technical training programs in China. Through various training initiatives such as ‘Weekend Lecture,’ ‘Master Lead Apprentices,’ ‘Simulator Training,’ ‘Training on Post,’ and the ‘Craftsman Cup Competition,’ Pakistani employees are systematically developed.
This effort aims to transfer technical knowledge gradually, fostering their rapid development and growth. Consequently, a team of high-tech talents with an international perspective and expertise in power plant management has been cultivated for Pakistan.
Recent Stories
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoFE&PT launches character education & life skills strategy from grade 1-515 minutes ago
-
Two accused injure by firing of own accomplice15 minutes ago
-
Bird hazard control committee meets:15 minutes ago
-
Five injure after roof collapsed15 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 373 kg drugs in seven operations15 minutes ago
-
PIC orders to disclose private hospital’s negligence inquiry report35 minutes ago
-
Digital cattle buying trend brings relief to buyers45 minutes ago
-
Governor summons Sindh Assembly session on June 745 minutes ago
-
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen47 minutes ago
-
MoHR enhances regional directorates' capacity for labour & human rights initiatives55 minutes ago
-
Ministry taking steps to introduce climate friendly buildings, Romina Alam1 hour ago
-
‘Custodial killings have become a norm in IIOJK’2 hours ago