Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched

The book “Thinking into Success” by renowned Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad was officially launched in Dubai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The book “Thinking into Success” by renowned Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad was officially launched in Dubai.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the event was attended by Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad along with business leaders and members of the Pakistani community.

Speaking at the launch, the Consul General praised Mr. Ahmad’s efforts, highlighting the significant achievements of the Pakistani community across various fields. He noted that the book would serve as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with strategic guidance to shape their future.

“Thinking into Success” offers valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth, making it a must-read for individuals seeking to excel in their professional and personal lives.

In a remarkable gesture of philanthropy, all proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to support orphans, reflecting Mr. Ahmad’s commitment to giving back to society.

The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Gulf news online store, and major bookstores like Kinokuniya.