Pakistani Entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s Book “Thinking Into Success” Launched
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:13 PM
The book “Thinking into Success” by renowned Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad was officially launched in Dubai
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The book “Thinking into Success” by renowned Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad was officially launched in Dubai.
According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the event was attended by Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad along with business leaders and members of the Pakistani community.
Speaking at the launch, the Consul General praised Mr. Ahmad’s efforts, highlighting the significant achievements of the Pakistani community across various fields. He noted that the book would serve as an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, equipping them with strategic guidance to shape their future.
“Thinking into Success” offers valuable insights on entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal growth, making it a must-read for individuals seeking to excel in their professional and personal lives.
In a remarkable gesture of philanthropy, all proceeds from the book’s sales will be donated to support orphans, reflecting Mr. Ahmad’s commitment to giving back to society.
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon, Gulf news online store, and major bookstores like Kinokuniya.
Recent Stories
UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28
Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari
Negotiations for Korea Pakistan EPA to begin this year: Korean Envoy
Partly cloudy weather persists in Lahore
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
New Syria leader holds talks with Jordan king
Hamas official says no public ceremony for handover of bodies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt announces relief for 300-unit electricity consumers, agri tubewells2 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam sets unprecedented achievement records in just one year: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Pakistani entrepreneur Atiq Ahmad’s book “Thinking into Success” launched2 minutes ago
-
Chairman PPSC presents annual report to governor Punjab17 minutes ago
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC48 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to conduct aquifer survey to assess underground water quality, level5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police stay on toes for practice sessions’ security5 minutes ago
-
Senator Irfan Siddiqui's new book "PTI and Pakistan: From Cypher to Final Call" published5 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 violence cases5 minutes ago
-
USEFP delegation visits University of Gujrat32 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives48 minutes ago
-
CDA’s commercial plots suction nets over Rs. 16.82b in two days32 minutes ago