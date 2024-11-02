Pakistani Entrepreneur Awarded UAE Golden Visa For Automation Impact
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 07:20 PM
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday awarded its Golden Visa to Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad, a Pakistani entrepreneur who has reshaped the smart automation industry in the UAE
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday awarded its Golden Visa to Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad, a Pakistani entrepreneur who has reshaped the smart automation industry in the UAE.
The UAE recognized Muhammad Zeeshan Shahzad, CEO of Smartinn Technology LLC, for his contributions to smart automation. Shahzad, originally from Pakistan, has made a name for himself in Dubai by leading the UAE’s first locally established smart automation brand. His work is credited with advancing both residential and commercial automation in Dubai and beyond.
In a statement expressing gratitude, Shahzad remarked that receiving the Golden Visa is a validation of his efforts to help Dubai evolve into a tech-forward city with a rapidly growing market for smart automation.
The long-term residency visa is granted to those who make significant contributions to the UAE’s economy and society, placing Shahzad among an exclusive group of expatriates awarded this honor.
Shahzad’s leadership at Smartinn Technology LLC has positioned the company as a premium name in the global automation industry. His work aligns with the UAE government’s goals, especially its focus on sustainability and innovation.
This recognition highlights the UAE’s confidence in entrepreneurs like Shahzad, who are instrumental in pushing forward these objectives through technology and innovation.
