Pakistani Entrepreneur Receives UAE's Golden Visa For His Remarkable Contributions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:37 PM

Pakistani entrepreneur receives UAE's Golden Visa for his remarkable contributions

The UAE government on Wednesday bestowed the prestigious Golden Visa upon Mian Laeeq Ur Rehman, an entrepreneur of Pakistani origin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The UAE government on Wednesday bestowed the prestigious Golden visa upon Mian Laeeq Ur Rehman, an entrepreneur of Pakistani origin.

This esteemed recognition highlights his outstanding contributions to the smart automation industry and his pivotal role in transforming the home and commercial automation landscape in the UAE and around the world, said a press release

issued here.

He is the Co-founder &COO of UAE’s first ever indigenous smart automation brand and this honor places him, among the exclusive group of expatriates recognized with this accolade.

The recognition from the UAE government underscores its confidence in Pakistani entrepreneurs like Laeeq, who contribute significantly to global objectives of sustainability. As Co-founder and COO, his leadership has been crucial in establishing his automation technology company “Smartinn Technology LLC” brand as the premium smart homes’ automation brand of UAE across the globe.

