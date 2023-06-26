Open Menu

Pakistani Entrepreneurs Participate In Algeria International Economic Fair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :After an absence of 18 years, more than 20 Pakistani businessmen representing 11 companies of various fields such as textile, sportswear, pharmaceutical, and food industries participated in the 54th session of the Algeria International Economic Fair, organized under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Algeria.

Pakistan's entrepreneurs' delegation attended the economic fair under the supervision of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said a press release issued by the Algerian Embassy in Islamabad on Monday.

The Algeria International Economic Fair was attended by 638 companies, including 473 Algerian companies (157) are public institutions, 316 are private institutions and 165 are foreign from 30 countries in Africa, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Arab region, the statement added.

For the first time, the launch of a digital Algerian salon presents the five strategic sectors that Algeria relies on, to achieve an economic leap outside the hydrocarbon sector, which is represented in all kinds of industrial sectors, agriculture, renewable energies, media technologies, knowledge economy, and the tourism sector.

The statement further said that Pakistani businessmen' participation was successful and fruitful, a positive opportunity to support the relations of exchange and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in a distinct context of this year's celebration. It is also pertinent to mention that 2023 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two brotherly countries Algeria and Pakistan.

