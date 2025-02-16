Open Menu

Pakistani Entrepreneurs Urged To Tap Oman’s Trade Potential

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to tap Oman’s trade potential

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq called

upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to capitalize Oman’s potential as a strategic gateway

to the middle East to enhance export capabilities.

According to a message received here on Sunday from Oman, speaking at a grand

reception hosted by Pakistani Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari in honour

of visiting exhibitors and entrepreneurs attending expo, Kashif Ashfaq emphasized that

Oman’s geographical location, coupled with its business-friendly policies, presents a golden

opportunity for Pakistani exporters to expand their footprint in the region. He highlighted

that Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure can serve as a vital hub for Pakistani

furniture and other goods to access markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

countries and beyond.

By tapping into Oman’s strategic position, Pakistani entrepreneurs could not only

boost exports but also strengthen economic ties with the Middle East, contributing

to the overall growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Ashfaq’s call to action underscores

the need for proactive measures to explore and exploit emerging trade opportunities.

He urged Pakistani businesses to focus on innovation, quality, and competitive pricing

to meet the demands of the Middle Eastern markets. He also stressed the importance

of establishing strong trade ties with Omani counterparts and leveraging bilateral

agreements to facilitate smoother trade operations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Pakistani Ambassador Naveed Safdar Bokhari disclosed

that the furniture industry, in particular, has immense potential to grow in the region, given

the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable furniture. He said entire staff of embassy

was one call or email away to facilitate all intending Pak entrepreneurs and exporters

for promotion of trade. He said Oman was also extending secure homely ambiance with

excellent basket of incentives and unprecedented packages to all foreign companies

especially to Pakistan.

Recent Stories

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiatio ..

UAE marks Professional Day of Nuclear and Radiation Sector Workers

1 hour ago
 Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begin ..

Emirati Conference on Medical Education 2025 begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 China constructs world’s first offshore floating ..

China constructs world’s first offshore floating production, storage vessel wi ..

2 hours ago
 Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

Unstable weather conditions expected until Tuesday

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Fe ..

China's foreign trade in high gear after Spring Festival celebrations

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in ..

Manufacturing jobs hit lowest level in 12 years in Korea

3 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in ..

International Defence Conference 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off Februa ..

5th Forum for Women in Research to kick off February 20

4 hours ago
 Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in J ..

Brazil to host BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro in July

4 hours ago
 UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost ste ..

UK announces multibillion-pound plans to boost steel industry

4 hours ago
 At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railw ..

At least 15 dead after stampede at New Delhi railway station

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan