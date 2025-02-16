Pakistani Entrepreneurs Urged To Tap Oman’s Trade Potential
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2025 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq called
upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to capitalize Oman’s potential as a strategic gateway
to the middle East to enhance export capabilities.
According to a message received here on Sunday from Oman, speaking at a grand
reception hosted by Pakistani Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari in honour
of visiting exhibitors and entrepreneurs attending expo, Kashif Ashfaq emphasized that
Oman’s geographical location, coupled with its business-friendly policies, presents a golden
opportunity for Pakistani exporters to expand their footprint in the region. He highlighted
that Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure can serve as a vital hub for Pakistani
furniture and other goods to access markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
countries and beyond.
By tapping into Oman’s strategic position, Pakistani entrepreneurs could not only
boost exports but also strengthen economic ties with the Middle East, contributing
to the overall growth of Pakistan’s economy.
Ashfaq’s call to action underscores
the need for proactive measures to explore and exploit emerging trade opportunities.
He urged Pakistani businesses to focus on innovation, quality, and competitive pricing
to meet the demands of the Middle Eastern markets. He also stressed the importance
of establishing strong trade ties with Omani counterparts and leveraging bilateral
agreements to facilitate smoother trade operations.
Earlier, in his welcome address, Pakistani Ambassador Naveed Safdar Bokhari disclosed
that the furniture industry, in particular, has immense potential to grow in the region, given
the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable furniture. He said entire staff of embassy
was one call or email away to facilitate all intending Pak entrepreneurs and exporters
for promotion of trade. He said Oman was also extending secure homely ambiance with
excellent basket of incentives and unprecedented packages to all foreign companies
especially to Pakistan.
