Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to tap Oman’s trade potential

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq called

upon Pakistani entrepreneurs to capitalize Oman’s potential as a strategic gateway

to the middle East to enhance export capabilities.

According to a message received here on Sunday from Oman, speaking at a grand

reception hosted by Pakistani Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari in honour

of visiting exhibitors and entrepreneurs attending expo, Kashif Ashfaq emphasized that

Oman’s geographical location, coupled with its business-friendly policies, presents a golden

opportunity for Pakistani exporters to expand their footprint in the region. He highlighted

that Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure can serve as a vital hub for Pakistani

furniture and other goods to access markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)

countries and beyond.

By tapping into Oman’s strategic position, Pakistani entrepreneurs could not only

boost exports but also strengthen economic ties with the Middle East, contributing

to the overall growth of Pakistan’s economy.

Ashfaq’s call to action underscores

the need for proactive measures to explore and exploit emerging trade opportunities.

He urged Pakistani businesses to focus on innovation, quality, and competitive pricing

to meet the demands of the Middle Eastern markets. He also stressed the importance

of establishing strong trade ties with Omani counterparts and leveraging bilateral

agreements to facilitate smoother trade operations.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Pakistani Ambassador Naveed Safdar Bokhari disclosed

that the furniture industry, in particular, has immense potential to grow in the region, given

the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable furniture. He said entire staff of embassy

was one call or email away to facilitate all intending Pak entrepreneurs and exporters

for promotion of trade. He said Oman was also extending secure homely ambiance with

excellent basket of incentives and unprecedented packages to all foreign companies

especially to Pakistan.