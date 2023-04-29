Pakistani envoy elected as chair of intellectual property body

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Continuing the drive to enhance Pakistan's intellectual property profile on the global stage, the World Intellectual Property Organisation's Committee on Development and IP (CDIP) elected Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva as Chair during its 30th session on Friday.

During the Conference, Chair IPO-Pakistan Ambassador Farukh Amil presented Pakistan's national statement.