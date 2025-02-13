Pakistani envoy meets Belgian official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi on Thursday held a meeting with Head of Protocol of Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vincent Remy.

During the meeting, they discussed positive trajectory of relations between Pakistan and Belgium and avenues for strengthening diplomatic cooperation.