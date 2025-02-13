Pakistani Envoy Meets Belgian Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Chargé d’Affaires of Pakistan embassy in Belgium Syed Faraz Hussain Zaidi on Thursday held a meeting with Head of Protocol of Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vincent Remy.
During the meeting, they discussed positive trajectory of relations between Pakistan and Belgium and avenues for strengthening diplomatic cooperation.
Recent Stories
UAE bag 11 medals at Jiu-Jitsu Asian Youth Championship in Bangkok
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment champions collaborative action for bo ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF to hold Art & Literature Festival on Feb 17-201 minute ago
-
Pakistani envoy meets Belgian official1 minute ago
-
Mahar for fixing agri products' prices to avert food security crisis1 minute ago
-
AJK President terms unresolved Kashmir dispute a permanent threat to region's peace, stability1 minute ago
-
DG IAEA visits Chashma power plant12 minutes ago
-
PTI playing different tactics to gain personal interest: Rana12 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 13 Khwarij in five separate engagements21 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for eliminating 13 terrorists21 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for successful operations against Khawarij21 minutes ago
-
New nursing, medical colleges being established to improve healthcare facilities: Minister Salman21 minutes ago
-
NCEAC team visits UoT to evaluate BS computer science program31 minutes ago
-
Millions flock to Azad Kashmir for Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Pera Shah Ghazi31 minutes ago