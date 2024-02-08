Open Menu

Pakistani Envoy Meets Czech PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the Czech Republic Ayesha Ali held a meeting with Prime Minister of Czech Republic Petr Fiala on Thursday at his reception for the diplomatic corps in Prague.

In a post on X, she said, “I conveyed the greetings of our leadership and looked forward to further strengthening bilateral relations of Pakistan and Czech Republic.”

