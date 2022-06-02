UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Envoy Meets Head Of Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Pakistani envoy meets head of Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group

Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria Mariam Aftab met Radoslav Vasilev, Chairperson of the newly constituted 'Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group' in the National Assembly of Bulgaria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria Mariam Aftab met Radoslav Vasilev, Chairperson of the newly constituted 'Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group' in the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Prof. Blagovest Belev, another member of the Friendship Group also accompanied the chairperson, said a press release received here Thursday.

During the "cordial" meeting, the ambassador highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

She informed the chairperson about some of the recent initiatives taken by Pakistan's Mission to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade and culture.

Chairperson Vasilev assured his and his group's full support in realizing the Mission's endeavors.

He showed keen interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of inter-parliamentary cooperation, trade, energy, ICT, education and tourism.

He thanked the ambassador for the constructive role played by Pakistan in evacuating Bulgarian citizens and the local-based staff of Bulgarian Embassy in Kabul during the recent Taliban takeover.

He also informed the ambassador that he would be meeting different government officials to come up with some solid proposals for collaboration or joint ventures in the fields of energy, ICT, and dairy products.

The two dignitaries agreed to meet regularly to ensure steady progress on the proposals discussed.

The ambassador also invited Vasilev and other members of his group for a dinner at the 'Pakistan House' which was accepted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Kabul National Assembly Education Progress Bulgaria Government

Recent Stories

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

Four held for possessing illegal weapons

12 seconds ago
 Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civil ..

Militant Attack in Eastern Syria Kills Three Civilians, Injures 21 More - State ..

14 seconds ago
 Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma u ..

Govt to provide fresh graduates one year diploma under YDF: Secretary Planning

15 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bails to As ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bails to Asad Qaiser, Hammad Azhar

17 seconds ago
 Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fue ..

Russian Oil Embargo to Hit EU Consumers, Major Fuel Shortages Possible - Novak

20 seconds ago
 Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in Ju ..

Novak Expects Russian Oil Production to Rise in June

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.