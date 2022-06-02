Pakistani envoy meets head of Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Bulgaria Mariam Aftab met Radoslav Vasilev, Chairperson of the newly constituted 'Pakistan-Bulgaria Friendship Group' in the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Prof. Blagovest Belev, another member of the Friendship Group also accompanied the chairperson, said a press release received here Thursday.

During the "cordial" meeting, the ambassador highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

She informed the chairperson about some of the recent initiatives taken by Pakistan's Mission to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade and culture.

Chairperson Vasilev assured his and his group's full support in realizing the Mission's endeavors.

He showed keen interest in further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the fields of inter-parliamentary cooperation, trade, energy, ICT, education and tourism.

He thanked the ambassador for the constructive role played by Pakistan in evacuating Bulgarian citizens and the local-based staff of Bulgarian Embassy in Kabul during the recent Taliban takeover.

He also informed the ambassador that he would be meeting different government officials to come up with some solid proposals for collaboration or joint ventures in the fields of energy, ICT, and dairy products.

The two dignitaries agreed to meet regularly to ensure steady progress on the proposals discussed.

The ambassador also invited Vasilev and other members of his group for a dinner at the 'Pakistan House' which was accepted.