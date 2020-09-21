UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Envoy Meets Newly Appointed Sri Lankan Minister Of Justice

Mon 21st September 2020

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Sri Lanka Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Saad Khattak had a meeting with newly appointed Sri Lankan Minister of Justice Ali Sabri at his office in Colombo on Monday and congratulated him on his appointment

The high commissioner wished Ali Sabri and his party a strong and peaceful tenure ahead.

Ali Sabri appreciated the strong ties that the two countries had always enjoyed, a message received here from Colombo said.

The meeting was held in a very cordial environment and several topics of mutual interest came under discussion, including major regional and global issues, and mutual cooperation through regular high level contacts and exchanges.

The meeting concluded with warm wishes from both the sides and reiteration to further deepen and broaden the brotherly ties between the two nations.

