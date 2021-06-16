UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram met the President of the UN Security Council for the month of June, Sven Jurgenson of Estonia, Tuesday and handed him a letter from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reminding the 15-member body of its responsibility to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions, according to a tweet.

The letter calls for taking note of the continued repression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and stressed the need for urgent action.