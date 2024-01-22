Pakistani Envoy Seeks Ways To Promote Trade Among OIC States
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan's Permanent Representative to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Syed Fawad Sher on Monday held a meeting with Director of International Relations Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development Aalia Jafar in Jeddah.
According to a post on X by the Pakistani envoy, they discussed issues of mutual interest and agreed on enhancing the role of the private sector in promoting trade and investment among states of OIC.
