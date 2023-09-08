Open Menu

Pakistani Envoy To Belgium Discusses Scientific Collaboration

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Pakistani envoy to Belgium discusses scientific collaboration

Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch had a productive virtual meeting with Dr. Sabieh Anwar of the Khwarizmi Science Society on Friday to enhance scientific collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch had a productive virtual meeting with Dr. Sabieh Anwar of the Khwarizmi Science Society on Friday to enhance scientific collaboration.

They discussed the upcoming Lahore Science Mela 2023 and identified areas of research cooperation between Syed Babar Ali school of Science and Engineering at Lahore University of Management Sciences with institutions of Belgium and the European Union.

