Pakistani Envoy To Belgium Discusses Scientific Collaboration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch had a productive virtual meeting with Dr. Sabieh Anwar of the Khwarizmi Science Society on Friday to enhance scientific collaboration.

They discussed the upcoming Lahore Science Mela 2023 and identified areas of research cooperation between Syed Babar Ali school of Science and Engineering at Lahore University of Management Sciences with institutions of Belgium and the European Union.

