Pakistani Envoy To KSA Boosts Trade Ties, Facilitates Business Meetings
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Convener Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) regional committee on food Shahid Imran Wednesday said Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the biggest import markets in the middle East and Pakistan must fully exploit potential to maximum extent by boosting international standards exports.
Talking to a delegation of food exporters led by Mian Zahid Iqbal Arain, he said that "Pak exporters are still unaware of its import potential and we must maximize the capitalization of export potential of Saudi Arabia particularly in agriculture, textile, construction and IT sectors including snacks after the recent reforms in the Kingdom."
He said that KSA has opened its economy with revolutionary reforms to attract foreign businesses and now Pakistani investors could register their companies with or without any Saudi sponsor.
He said vast scope exists for the Pakistani business community to contribute their productive role in other sectors.
Shahid Imran urged exporters to explore Saudi markets to harvest maximum benefits from its emerging potential. He said that various international exhibitions including Asia Cup Football, Water Games, Expos and World Cup Football are scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia and Pakistanis must participate in these events to establish direct contacts with their Saudi Arabian counterparts. Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Ahmad Farooq was facilitating all desirous Pak exporters and exercising his sphere of diplomatic influence in arranging business meetings with their Saudi counterparts.
He added that this was yielding a positive impact, with more and more Pakistani delegations visiting the Kingdom, he concluded.
Recent Stories
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient tie ..
UAE, Argentina explore new investment opportunities
Abdulla Al Hamed visits 'Pearling Path' in Bahrain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistani Envoy to KSA boosts trade ties, facilitates business meetings2 minutes ago
-
ICU Peshawar holds Kashmir solidarity walk ceremony11 minutes ago
-
UNHCR, IOM concerned about recent developments requiring Afghans to leave Pakistan’s capital11 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police shot injure terrorist, launch search for others11 minutes ago
-
ASP reviews security arrangements for anti-polio campaign11 minutes ago
-
KMU organizes walk on Kashmir solidarity day12 minutes ago
-
Nursing College LGH holds Kashmir solidarity day rally12 minutes ago
-
Solidarity with Kamshiris observed in Larkana21 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Nawab Shah21 minutes ago
-
Rival groups in Kurram submit arms surrender plan to Kohat Commissioner21 minutes ago
-
Governor Balochistan expresses solidarity with Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day21 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik participated in rally held in Islamabad to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day21 minutes ago