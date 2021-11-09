Pakistani envoy to UN pays tributes to Allama Iqbal on his birthday

Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has paid tributes to Dr. Allama Mohammad Iqbal on his 144th birthday, saying he heralded the dream of Pakistan

In a message to the UN community, released here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan's national poet, in his political thoughts, had taught youth continuous struggle to achieve emancipation.

"As Pakistanis, his teachings give us the message of unity, faith and dedication to overcome all odds and make our nation strong," Ambassador Akram added.