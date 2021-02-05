Pakistani envoy urges EU to ensure fundamental rights, freedoms of Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan's envoy to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua on Friday urged the international community, especially the European Union, to play its role in ensuring fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan's envoy to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Ambassador Zaheer A Janjua on Friday urged the international community, especially the European Union, to play its role in ensuring fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people.

Ambassador Janjua, in his video message on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support to the brave and resilient Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom from illegal Indian occupation.

He said the Kashmiri people had rendered unmatched sacrifices for their legitimate right to self-determination over the course of more than seven decades, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said Referring to the India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Ambassador Janjua said India had changed the special status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and introduced a series of new domicile regulations to perpetuate its illegal occupation and to change its demographic structure in contravention of the United Nations resolutions.

He highlighted that tens of thousands of innocent people had been arbitrarily detained, and thousands of young boys abducted and incarcerated at undisclosed locations. "This is a true manifestation of Indian state-terrorism, against hapless Kashmiris," he added.

He demanded immediate lifting of the military siege and communications blackout, rescinding India's illegal and unilateral actions, release of illegally arrested and incarcerated Kashmiris, repeal of the draconian laws enabling impunity to Indian occupation forces and access of the international human rights organizations and media, to evaluate the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The ambassador reiterated Pakistan's continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people for realization of their legitimate right of self-determination as guaranteed vide the UN Security Council resolutions.�\932