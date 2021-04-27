Pakistani envoy visits CSP Pioneer School Niger

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger, Ahmed Ali Sirohey has visited CSP Pioneer School Niamey at the invitation of its CEO Dr Diallo Mintou.

During the visit, she briefed the envoy about the school educational system and initiatives by former students to compete with Niamey other schools, said a message received here from Niger on Tuesday.

She informed the school was imparting quality education with affordable fees. "We also offer scholarships to needy and talented students", she added.

The envoy also visited classrooms and interacted with the students, they asked questions from him about Pakistan and its education system.

The students thanked the envoy for visiting their school for the first time in the creation of the Pioneers.

The ambassador informed that 200 scholarships were announced for Nigerien students. One hundred for local universities and one hundred for studying in Pakistani universities.

The teachers also presented compliments to the envoy and appreciated the embassy's dedication in the Niger education system for enhancing bilingual teaching which needs to be improved.