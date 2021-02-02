UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Envoy Visits 'Institute Africain De Management' Niamey

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey has visited 'Institute Africain De Management' Niamey Institute and assured the embassy's cooperation in education sector.

The envoy undertook the visit on the invitation of Prof Amadou Mansour, the Managing Director of 'Institute Africain De Management' Niamey, said a message received here on Monday.

The managing director and other faculty members received the Pakistani envoy, and briefed about the institute and its departments. The ambassador took round of various departments, and interacted with the students.

During the meeting, various areas of mutual interest including education, training and research, scholarships, advance studies i.

e. science & technology and cooperation in relevant fields were discussed.

The ambassador, in his remarks briefed about Pakistan and Pakistan's education system, training and research, quality and development in the various fields of science and technology.

He also informed about various scholarship opportunities offered by the Government of Pakistan for Nigerien students.

He appreciated the management for establishing institute in Niamey and assured him the Pakistan Embassy's cooperation in the education sector.

