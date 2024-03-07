Pakistani Envoy Visits Quantoom Biosciences
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:30 PM
As part of her efforts to promote science, Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Thursday visited the facilities of Quantoom Biosciences
BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) As part of her efforts to promote science, Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Thursday visited the facilities of Quantoom Biosciences.
During the visit, she discussed ongoing vaccine development at Quantoom Biosciences and explored areas of cooperation.
