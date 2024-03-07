Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) As part of her efforts to promote science, Pakistan's ambassador to Belgium Amna Baloch Thursday visited the facilities of Quantoom Biosciences.

During the visit, she discussed ongoing vaccine development at Quantoom Biosciences and explored areas of cooperation.