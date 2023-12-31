Open Menu

Pakistani Envoy Visits Under Construction GDA-PCFH Under CPEC

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Pakistani Envoy visits under construction GDA-PCFH under CPEC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Pakistani Ambassador to Beijing Khalil Hashmi on Sunday visited the under-construction Gwadar Development Authority, Pakistan-China Friendship Hospital (GDA-PCFH) under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar.

On this occasion, Superintending Engineer GDA Shay Asif Ghani briefed the ambassador about the hospital.

Chairman Gwadar Port Authority Pansand Khan Buledi was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistani Ambassador said that this hospital was a great gift from China to Pakistan and it was a sign of unprecedented friendship between the two countries.

He said that GDA, Pak China Friendship Hospital was state-of-the-art with modern medical technology, and people would be provided free best treatments.

