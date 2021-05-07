Pakistani expatriates playing important role in development of KSA: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia were playing important role in the development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said that the visit of the Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia would further strengthen the contacts between the two countries. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will effectively counter the enemy's conspiracies with full resolve, he expressed.

Addressing a ceremony for food distribution among deserving families by the Saudi Embassy here Friday, the minister said that Saudi government was taking measures for the betterment of Pakistani expatriates and the Saudi Ambassador was requested to take care of Pakistani expatriates during third wave of Covid.

The Federal Minister said that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman had made it possible to release a large number of Pakistanis from Saudi prisons on the demand of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan was in constant contact with Saudi government for resolving the issues of Pakistani expatriates.