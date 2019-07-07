UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Expatriates Should Take Part In Economic Progress Of Country: NA Speaker

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Pakistan had embarked on the path to progress and prosperity due to the sagacious policies of the government.

He said Pakistani diaspora in UK and other countries were an asset and they were Ambassadors of Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of Pakistani expatriates in Manchester, UK, he asked them to step forward and participate in the progress of the country.

The speaker said the present government had brought structural changes in the economy and put the country on path to progress.

He asked the Pakistani expatriates to participate in economic activity in the country by investing in Pakistan.

The speaker said the policies of the government had restored the confidence of the investors and investments in energy, manufacturing and trade sectors were improving.

He appreciated the initiatives of the government for uplift of underprivileged segments of the society and said various social safety and poverty alleviation programs had been initiated by the government under poverty alleviation and social safety division for improving the state of under privileged and socially vulnerable segments of the society without hurting their dignity and esteem.

The speaker will also witness Parliamentary World Cup Matches being held in UK.

