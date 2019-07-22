Pakistani expats enthusiasm demonstrates trust in PM Imran Khan : Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

(@FahadShabbir)

Enthusiasm of Pakistani expatriates demonstrated their trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who specially came from across the Unites States, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Enthusiasm of Pakistani expatriates demonstrated their trust and confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who specially came from across the Unites States, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday.

As many as 25,000 Pakistani expatriates thronged Capital One Arena, Washington DC to greet their leader Imran Khan, who dilated on his government's vision to transform the country into a welfare state, he said In a telephonic conversation from Washington.

Around 20,000 Pakistani-Americans were present in the enclosures of the Arena while more than five thousands showed their enthusiasm by sitting at the playing field of the stadium, he added.

Zulfikar Bukhari, who supervised the arrangements of the event along with other representatives of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said, the gathering was the first of its kind as not a single political party from Pakistan, had managed to attract such a huge and unprecedented crowd in a foreign country.

He said this was the first time in the US that thousands of Pakistani Americans came to have a glimpse of their leader (Imran Khan) who believed that the overseas Pakistanis had laid the PTI's foundation.

Zulfi put up the challenge to the opposition parties to come forward and mobilize such a huge crowd outside Pakistan. "They can only arrange a fake show of power few cities of the country by forcing the people through different means," he critically remarked.

The Special Assistant said the social media had also helped the PTI to mobilize its workers and the overseas Pakistanis as the hashtags #PMIKInUS and #PMIKJalsaInUSA remained a top trend on social networking sites.

The official page of Prime Minister Imran Khan (ImranKhanOfficial) had over 5 million reach of people from across the world, he added.