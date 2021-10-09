UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Expats Send US $ 2.7bln Remittances In September: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 03:53 PM

Pakistani expats send US $ 2.7bln remittances in September: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the overseas Pakistanis had sent US $ 2.7 billion remittances in September (2021), registering growth of 16.9 per cent over the same month last year

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the overseas Pakistanis had sent US $ 2.7 billion remittances in September (2021), registering growth of 16.

9 per cent over the same month last year.

In a tweet, he said overall remittances in the first quarter of current Fiscal Year (2021-22) were stood at US $ eight billion. The remittances grew by 12.5 per cent in the first quarter compared to the corresponding period last year.\932

