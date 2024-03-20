Pakistani expats take social media to express love for homeland on Pakistan Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) As Pakistan commemorates its historic Pakistan Day on March 23rd, Pakistani expatriates from around the world are utilizing social media platforms to express their love and pride for their homeland.

Through heartfelt messages, patriotic posts and nostalgic memories, the global Pakistani diaspora is reaffirming its strong connection to Pakistan and its enduring commitment to its prosperity and progress.

On X (twitter), the hashtag #PakistanDay is trending as expats share their sentiments and memories of their homeland. User @AliKhan786 tweets, "On this special Pakistan Day, my heart swells with pride as I remember the sacrifices of our ancestors. Pakistan will always hold a special place in my heart, no matter where I am in the world. #PakistanZindabad."

Facebook is also witnessing a flurry of activity, with expatriate groups sharing photos, videos, and stories commemorating Pakistan Day.

In the "Pakistani Expats Worldwide" group, member Ayesha Ahmed shares, "Happy Pakistan Day to all my fellow Pakistanis! Even though we may be miles away, our love for Pakistan knows no bounds. Let's continue to cherish and celebrate our beautiful homeland.

"

Instagram is ablaze with images adorned with the colors of the Pakistani flag and captions expressing love and pride for Pakistan. Influencers, celebrities, and ordinary Pakistanis alike are coming together to showcase their patriotism.

Instagram user @SaraKhan shares a photo of herself holding a miniature Pakistani flag, captioned, "Today and every day, my heart beats for Pakistan. Happy Pakistan Day to all my fellow Pakistanis! Let's continue to shine bright and make our country proud."

From London to Dubai, from New York to Sydney, Pakistani expatriates are using the power of social media to unite and celebrate their shared identity on this significant day.

Their expressions of love and pride serve as a poignant reminder of the unbreakable bond they share with their homeland, transcending geographical distances and strengthening the global Pakistani community.

As the world witnesses the outpouring of affection and patriotism from Pakistani expats, one thing is clear: no matter where they may be, their hearts will always belong to Pakistan, and their commitment to its prosperity and progress remains unwavering.