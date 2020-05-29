UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Exporters Obtain Large Orders Of Face Masks From US, Canada And Europe

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 12:05 AM

Pakistani exporters obtain large orders of face masks from US, Canada and Europe

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood said on Thursday that Pakistani exporters have obtained large orders of face masks from United States, Canada and Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood said on Thursday that Pakistani exporters have obtained large orders of face masks from United States, Canada and Europe.

He described it a major breakthrough and congratulated the exporters for the achievement, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Razak Dawood said it is part of our strategy to diversify into new segments.

He said it will also encourage other exporters to seek more orders from different parts of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Europe Canada United States Commerce From

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

26 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.