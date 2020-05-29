Pakistani exporters obtain large orders of face masks from US, Canada and Europe

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood said on Thursday that Pakistani exporters have obtained large orders of face masks from United States, Canada and Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Razak Dawood said on Thursday that Pakistani exporters have obtained large orders of face masks from United States, Canada and Europe.

He described it a major breakthrough and congratulated the exporters for the achievement, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Razak Dawood said it is part of our strategy to diversify into new segments.

He said it will also encourage other exporters to seek more orders from different parts of the world.