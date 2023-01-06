Pakistani Female students call on Engr Amir Muqam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister assured every possible support to the Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan and also assured to write a letter to Prime Minister for the admission of 105 female students in Pakistan unable to continue education in Afghanistan.

PM's aide said that he would also take up this issue in next Federal cabinet meeting. Similar issues were being faced by Pakistani students studying in Ukraine. He said that he would make his efforts to resolve this issue.

The parents of the students were also present on the occasion.

The students and their parents thanked Adviser to PM for his assurance to make efforts in this regard.