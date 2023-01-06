UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Female Students Call On Engr Amir Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Pakistani Female students call on Engr Amir Muqam

A delegation of Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan called on Adviser to Prime Minister for Political, Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam here on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister assured every possible support to the Pakistani female students studying in Afghanistan and also assured to write a letter to Prime Minister for the admission of 105 female students in Pakistan unable to continue education in Afghanistan.

PM's aide said that he would also take up this issue in next Federal cabinet meeting. Similar issues were being faced by Pakistani students studying in Ukraine. He said that he would make his efforts to resolve this issue.

The parents of the students were also present on the occasion.

The students and their parents thanked Adviser to PM for his assurance to make efforts in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Ukraine Education Amir Muqam Cabinet

Recent Stories

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineer ..

SEWA to raise Emiratisation percentage in engineering jobs

9 minutes ago
 Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household gene ..

Ukraine receives 2nd consignment of household generators from UAE aid

9 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

24 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

24 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

14 minutes ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.