Pakistani Fighter Jet Crashes Outside Capital City, Fate Of Pilot Unknown - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:47 PM

Pakistani Fighter Jet Crashes Outside Capital City, Fate of Pilot Unknown - Reports

A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet has crashed outside Islamabad during flight rehearsals, and reports conflict on the fate of the pilot, media reported Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) A Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet has crashed outside Islamabad during flight rehearsals, and reports conflict on the fate of the pilot, media reported Wednesday.

According to news outlet Dawn, the US-made fighter jet crashed during maneuvers rehearsals for Pakistan Day, commemorated on March 23.

An eyewitness video posted to Twitter shows a fighter jet steeply gaining altitude before plummeting nose-down into the earth. A plume of smoke rises over the trees shortly thereafter.

Pakistani news channel ARY reported that the pilot is safe, while other news outlets could not confirm that the pilot ejected.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene of the crash and cordoned off the area.

The Pakistani Air Force has not yet released any statements.

