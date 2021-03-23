UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Flags, Posters Of Pak PM, Army Chief Spring Up In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistani flags, posters of Pak PM, Army Chief spring up in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistani flags have been hoisted for the third consecutive day in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian and other parts of the occupied territory greeting Pakistani people and government on the Pakistan Day on Tuesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistani flags and posters have been displaced to celebrate 23 March, the Pakistan Day, in the occupied territory.

The posters are carrying pictures of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance and Ahl-e-Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmir Resistance Movement, Kashmir Hurriyet Youth Forum and Jammu and Kashmir Justice League.

Political experts say the posters are a message to India that it cannot weaken the Kashmiris' liberation movement through its military occupation and brutalities. They said that the posters have well explained the Kashmiris' demand for freedom from Indian illegal occupation.

Meanwhile, India has imposed restrictions in Shopian and other parts of the territory.

