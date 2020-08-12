Pakistani flags to be hoisted in IIOJ&K on Aug 14: APHC leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will hoist Pakistani flags on their houses to continue the ongoing struggle to make entire state an invincible part of Pakistan.

Like other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the 73th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated in IIOJK with national zeal and fervor, said, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Syed Mushtaq Gilani in an interview with APP.

Kashmiri people would express their hatred against illegal occupation of their state by observing India's Independence Day on August 15 as Black Day, he added.

He said Kashmiris would make it clear to the international community through a statement on August 14 that they wanted freedom from India's illegal occupation and associate their future with Pakistan.

He said Pakistan came into being as a result of the struggle by the Muslims of South Asia under the charismatic leadership of the Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The idea of Pakistan was floated by the poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

"It is imperative for Kashimirs to continue their freedom struggle as Indian so-called democracy had been exposed before the world," he remarked.

After the illegal action of Indian government on August 05, last, to strip the special status of Kashmir, he said the two nation ideology had been further strengthened.

The martyrs in Kashmir were being buried after wrapping in Pakistani flags as their hearts beat with Pakistani brothers, he added.

"We will never tolerate Indian atrocities against Kashmiris and will sacrifice our lives to see the dawn of independence in Kashmir," he concluded.