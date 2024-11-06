Pakistani Food Exporters Depart For Malaysia To Explore Trade Opportunities
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Pakistani food and snacks exporters left for Malaysia on Wednesday
for a two-week visit aimed to exploring export opportunities and strengthening trade
relations between the two Muslim countries.
Prior to departure here, leader of the delegation Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman
Saif Ur Rehman told newsmen that the initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding
its footprint in the Southeast Asian market, particularly in the food and snack industry.
The delegation, comprising key exporters and industry representatives, would engage
in various meetings with Malaysian importers, distributors, and government officials
to showcase Pakistan’s diverse food products.
He further explained that current visit also aligns with Pakistan’s broader goal of increasing
bilateral trade, tapping into Malaysia’s growing demand for quality halal food products.
By fostering stronger trade ties, Pakistan and Malaysia hope to promote mutual economic
growth and create avenues for long-term collaboration.
The delegation’s visit underscores the potential for both countries to benefit from increased
trade in sectors with shared cultural and economic interests, he added.
