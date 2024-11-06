Open Menu

Pakistani Food Exporters Depart For Malaysia To Explore Trade Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Pakistani food and snacks exporters left for Malaysia on Wednesday

for a two-week visit aimed to exploring export opportunities and strengthening trade

relations between the two Muslim countries.

Prior to departure here, leader of the delegation Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman

Saif Ur Rehman told newsmen that the initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding

its footprint in the Southeast Asian market, particularly in the food and snack industry.

The delegation, comprising key exporters and industry representatives, would engage

in various meetings with Malaysian importers, distributors, and government officials

to showcase Pakistan’s diverse food products.

He further explained that current visit also aligns with Pakistan’s broader goal of increasing

bilateral trade, tapping into Malaysia’s growing demand for quality halal food products.

By fostering stronger trade ties, Pakistan and Malaysia hope to promote mutual economic

growth and create avenues for long-term collaboration.

The delegation’s visit underscores the potential for both countries to benefit from increased

trade in sectors with shared cultural and economic interests, he added.

