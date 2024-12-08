Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysia tour amid strong response

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistani food exporters, delegation currently on a two-week tour to Malaysia,

has extended their stay by another week for second consecutive time due to

exceptional response received from their Malaysian counterparts.

According to a message received here Sunday from Kuala Lumpur, the leader

of the delegation Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said

extension reflects the growing interest and demand for Pakistani food products

including high quality international standards various varieties of Nimko in Malaysia.

Several promising business deals are in the pipeline, prompting the delegation

to prolong their visit to finalize agreements and establish long-term partnerships.

He said the development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s food export sector

in tapping into the Malaysian market, fostering bilateral trade, and contributing to

economic growth.

The delegation’s extended stay demonstrates their commitment to ensuring these

discussions translate into tangible outcomes. Delegation members comprising

leading food industry representatives including Nimko has been actively engaging

with local businesses to explore opportunities for strengthening trade ties, he added.