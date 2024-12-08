Pakistani Food Exporters Extend Malaysia Tour Amid Strong Response
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistani food exporters, delegation currently on a two-week tour to Malaysia,
has extended their stay by another week for second consecutive time due to
exceptional response received from their Malaysian counterparts.
According to a message received here Sunday from Kuala Lumpur, the leader
of the delegation Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said
extension reflects the growing interest and demand for Pakistani food products
including high quality international standards various varieties of Nimko in Malaysia.
Several promising business deals are in the pipeline, prompting the delegation
to prolong their visit to finalize agreements and establish long-term partnerships.
He said the development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s food export sector
in tapping into the Malaysian market, fostering bilateral trade, and contributing to
economic growth.
The delegation’s extended stay demonstrates their commitment to ensuring these
discussions translate into tangible outcomes. Delegation members comprising
leading food industry representatives including Nimko has been actively engaging
with local businesses to explore opportunities for strengthening trade ties, he added.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL cuts five more meters over violations2 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits police station, check posts to review security measures2 minutes ago
-
Newly established Lab prepares stock of viable, suitable seed for upcoming spring plantation season2 minutes ago
-
ACE recovers Rs 612m, arrests 58 individuals12 minutes ago
-
One held with pistol12 minutes ago
-
Encroachment, Illegal bus stands disrupt smooth flow of traffic12 minutes ago
-
CM leaves for 8-day official visit to China22 minutes ago
-
Plan to introduce child emergency facilities in district hospitals in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
ICT hospitals directed to release dead bodies of deceased patients immediately32 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates new elected President & bar office bearers1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 300 kg drugs in seven operations2 hours ago
-
Snowfall spells cheer for Pakistan's tourism industry, top tourist destinations: report2 hours ago