Open Menu

Pakistani Food Exporters Extend Malaysia Tour Amid Strong Response

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysia tour amid strong response

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistani food exporters, delegation currently on a two-week tour to Malaysia,

has extended their stay by another week for second consecutive time due to

exceptional response received from their Malaysian counterparts.

According to a message received here Sunday from Kuala Lumpur, the leader

of the delegation Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman said

extension reflects the growing interest and demand for Pakistani food products

including high quality international standards various varieties of Nimko in Malaysia.

Several promising business deals are in the pipeline, prompting the delegation

to prolong their visit to finalize agreements and establish long-term partnerships.

He said the development highlights the potential of Pakistan’s food export sector

in tapping into the Malaysian market, fostering bilateral trade, and contributing to

economic growth.

The delegation’s extended stay demonstrates their commitment to ensuring these

discussions translate into tangible outcomes. Delegation members comprising

leading food industry representatives including Nimko has been actively engaging

with local businesses to explore opportunities for strengthening trade ties, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Visit Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Sunday Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

19 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

19 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

20 hours ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

20 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

21 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

21 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

22 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

23 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan