Pakistani food exporters extend Malaysian visit amid positive response

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from Malaysian buyers, a delegation of Pakistani food exporters has extended their two-week visit by an additional week to capitalize on the growing interest and finalize trade agreements.

According to a message received on Sunday from Kuala Lumpur, Saif Ur Rehman, the delegation leader, shared that the group has been successfully showcasing Pakistan's diverse and high-quality food products, particularly varieties of Nimko, which have garnered significant attention. "By the grace of Allah, Pakistani products meet international standards and are exceptional in taste," he remarked.

The extended visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade ties, explore new market opportunities, and foster collaborations that could lead to increased export volumes. This initiative reflects Pakistan's commitment to expanding its footprint in Malaysia's food market while boosting economic relations between the two nations.

During the visit, the delegation participated in business-to-business meetings and product demonstrations, highlighting Pakistan's strengths in processed foods. Malaysian stakeholders have shown keen interest in establishing long-term partnerships, marking a promising outlook for future trade relations.