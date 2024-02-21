Pakistani Food Items Exports Sets O Cross $7 Bn By Year’s End: Motiwala
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 09:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Chief Executive Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala on Wednesday said that considering the ongoing trends, it was projected that Pakistani food items exports would cross $7 billion by the end of this financial year.
He said the projection was in sharp contrast to about $4 billion in previous annual exports in this sector.
The TDAP chief executive expressed these views during his visit to the Pakistan Pavilion at the ongoing Gulf Food Exhibition, Dubai Trade Centre, the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, said in a press release.
Motiwala also interacted with exhibitors at various stalls showcasing Pakistani products.
A total of 100 Pakistani exhibitors are taking part in the ongoing Gulf Food festival of which 45 are sponsored by TDAP while others are participating on a self-sponsorship basis.
The chief executive was also accompanied by the Commercial Counsellor, Director General TDAP and other senior officials of Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the UAE.
On the occasion, Motiwala said that they had specifically focused on enhancing the food and food allied items which was paying dividends in the form of substantial increase in their exports in this sector.
The chief executive said that enhancing exports of Pakistani products was the way forward to achieve economic prosperity and TDAP was contributing substantially towards this national objective.
“It is extremely encouraging to share that there is remarkable increase of 300 to 400 % in the exports of sesame seeds this year. Exports of Pakistani rice will cross $ 3 billion in comparison to about $ 1.5 billion”, Motiwala highlighted.
He said that exporters with the assistance of TDAP had been participating in Gulf Food for the last few years and it was heartening to share that the number of Pakistani exhibitors was increasing each year.
He further said that the participation of Pakistani exporters in the mega-food exhibition was overwhelming.
Motiwala also met Chief Organizer of Saudi Food and Jaffar Shubber, Commercial Director Events Management, Dubai World Trade Centre who showed keen interest for Pakistani products’ participation in the upcoming Fresh Fruits & Vegetables exhibition.
He also held a detailed meeting with the organizing committee of Dubai World Trade Centre including, Salima Dadla, Commercial Director Events & Exhibitions and Andrew Burman, Senior Sales Manager Exhibitions for allotting more space to Pakistan in the future exhibitions.
