Pakistani Foreign Minister Briefs US Senators on Jammu and Kashmir - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Senate leadership during his visit to Washington to discuss the situation in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Minister briefed the Senators on India's... lockdown in... Jammu and Kashmir, and its implications for regional security," the statement said on Thursday. "He said that peace and stability in South Asia would remain elusive until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with international law and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Both sides shared their commitment to develop the bilateral relationship, the readout said. They also discussed situation in South Asia, the Afghanistan peace process and recent developments in the middle East.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated earlier in August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control. The international community criticized the decision, while Pakistan pledged to protect its people in Kashmir.