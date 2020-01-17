UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Foreign Minister Briefs US Senators On Jammu And Kashmir - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Briefs US Senators on Jammu and Kashmir - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with US Senate leadership during his visit to Washington to discuss the situation in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Foreign Minister briefed the Senators on India's... lockdown in... Jammu and Kashmir, and its implications for regional security," the statement said on Thursday. "He said that peace and stability in South Asia would remain elusive until the Kashmir dispute was resolved in accordance with international law and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"

Both sides shared their commitment to develop the bilateral relationship, the readout said. They also discussed situation in South Asia, the Afghanistan peace process and recent developments in the middle East.

The situation in Kashmir has traditionally been strained due to conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. Tensions escalated earlier in August when the Indian government annulled Kashmir's special status and placed it under New Delhi's direct control. The international community criticized the decision, while Pakistan pledged to protect its people in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Senate Washington Visit Jammu New Delhi Middle East August Government Asia

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

1 hour ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

4 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

4 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

4 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

4 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.