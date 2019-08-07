Pakistani Foreign Minister Calls For Islamic Solidarity With Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 12:10 AM
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Tuesday to stand up to India's "aggression" in Muslim-majority Kashmir
The Indian parliament has voted to downgrade the status of the Indian-controlled state Jammu and Kashmir and break it up into two union territories governed federally.
"Pakistan asks the OIC to show solidarity through action with the people of [Kashmir] by recognizing that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of [Kashmir]," Qureshi tweeted.
He said that the 57-nation organization had recognized India's move as a threat to entire South Asia and reiterated Pakistan's stance on the need to resolve the matter peacefully.