Pakistani Foreign Minister Calls for Islamic Solidarity With Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Tuesday to stand up to India's "aggression" in Muslim-majority Kashmir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Tuesday to stand up to India's "aggression" in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The Indian parliament has voted to downgrade the status of the Indian-controlled state Jammu and Kashmir and break it up into two union territories governed federally.

"Pakistan asks the OIC to show solidarity through action with the people of [Kashmir] by recognizing that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of [Kashmir]," Qureshi tweeted.

He said that the 57-nation organization had recognized India's move as a threat to entire South Asia and reiterated Pakistan's stance on the need to resolve the matter peacefully.