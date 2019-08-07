UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Foreign Minister Calls For Islamic Solidarity With Kashmir

Wed 07th August 2019

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Tuesday to stand up to India's "aggression" in Muslim-majority Kashmir

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) on Tuesday to stand up to India's "aggression" in Muslim-majority Kashmir.

The Indian parliament has voted to downgrade the status of the Indian-controlled state Jammu and Kashmir and break it up into two union territories governed federally.

"Pakistan asks the OIC to show solidarity through action with the people of [Kashmir] by recognizing that this unilateral step by India was against the very status of [Kashmir]," Qureshi tweeted.

He said that the 57-nation organization had recognized India's move as a threat to entire South Asia and reiterated Pakistan's stance on the need to resolve the matter peacefully.

More Stories From Pakistan

