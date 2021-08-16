UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Foreign Minister Confers With Afghan Politicians After Power Seizure By Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:07 PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Confers With Afghan Politicians After Power Seizure by Taliban

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with a group of Afghan politicians who arrived in Islamabad the day before for a conference on Afghanistan, where the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with a group of Afghan politicians who arrived in Islamabad the day before for a conference on Afghanistan, where the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over.

"Today's meeting with a political delegation of Afghanistan's leaders led by [former Vice President] Muhammad Younas Qanooni, all of whom have a vital stake in the country's future, took place at an extremely critical time. Our ultimate objective is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable & prosperous [Afghanistan]," Qureshi tweeted.

The Afghan delegation's departure for Pakistan took place the same day as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country hours after the Taliban entered Kabul. He said his resignation was aimed at preventing bloodshed as militants plotted to take over the Afghan capital by force.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Militants Russia Same Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till ..

Court extends judicial remand of Zahir Jaffer till Aug 30

15 minutes ago
 Some 16,000 tons cigarette waste generated every y ..

Some 16,000 tons cigarette waste generated every year: MNFSR

33 seconds ago
 UK Conservative Lawmaker Insists on Holding Inquir ..

UK Conservative Lawmaker Insists on Holding Inquiry Into UK's Role in Afghanista ..

35 seconds ago
 Sirens Sound in Israel's Sderot on Border With Gaz ..

Sirens Sound in Israel's Sderot on Border With Gaza Strip - IDF

36 seconds ago
 New start for Dubai World Trade Centre to welcome ..

New start for Dubai World Trade Centre to welcome UAE’s 50th anniversary

23 minutes ago
 LSM sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85 pe ..

LSM sector grew at 16 years high level of 14.85 percent in FY 2021: Dawood

41 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.