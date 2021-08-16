Pakistani Foreign Minister Confers With Afghan Politicians After Power Seizure by Taliban

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with a group of Afghan politicians who arrived in Islamabad the day before for a conference on Afghanistan, where the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with a group of Afghan politicians who arrived in Islamabad the day before for a conference on Afghanistan, where the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) took over.

"Today's meeting with a political delegation of Afghanistan's leaders led by [former Vice President] Muhammad Younas Qanooni, all of whom have a vital stake in the country's future, took place at an extremely critical time. Our ultimate objective is a peaceful, united, democratic, stable & prosperous [Afghanistan]," Qureshi tweeted.

The Afghan delegation's departure for Pakistan took place the same day as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country hours after the Taliban entered Kabul. He said his resignation was aimed at preventing bloodshed as militants plotted to take over the Afghan capital by force.

Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said that the movement had put an end to the 20-year war in the country.