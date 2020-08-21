Pakistani Foreign Minister Dismisses Suggestions of Souring Saudi Arabia Ties - Reports

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dismissed suggestions that his country's ties with Saudi Arabia have deteriorated, saying that the depth of the relationship is misunderstood

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi dismissed suggestions that his country's ties with Saudi Arabia have deteriorated, saying that the depth of the relationship is misunderstood.

Reports have circulated in recent weeks suggesting that the historically strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are in freefall over what Islamabad feels is Riyadh's lukewarm stance towards India around the issue of Kashmir.

"I think no one understands the depth of our relations with each other. We are each others' necessity and support," Qureshi said to Pakistani broadcaster Geo tv.

This comes after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan similarly downplayed the differences in the relationship, saying the two sides were in constant contact.

Pakistani Army Commander General Javed Bajwa made a trip to Saudi Arabia earlier in the week. Inter-military affairs was the official reason given, but the general understanding among Pakistani media was that the trip aimed to patch up relations.

Pakistan and India have been at loggerheads over the region of Kashmir since their independence in 1947. India last year suspended the special autonomy with the Muslim-majority region under its rule enjoyed for decades, taking over direct rule much to the dismay of Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia has been one of Pakistan's main international allies, issuing numerous economic aid packages to the country and hosting a large diaspora of Pakistani workers.